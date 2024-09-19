McNary HS honors service people

This Friday night, September 20, the McNary football team is honoring service men and women by dedicating this game to them. They are titling it “A Salute to Service” just like the NFL does.

Prior to the game McNary students will be giving service men and women a raffle ticket, 10 service men and / or women will be winning signed jerseys from team players and coaches at half time.

Two service people will be selected to perform the coin toss.

Especially exciting will be the display of an armored truck joined by military members and other fun events.

The team felt it important to honor those men and women that serve their country keeping it safe, and that they have given so much and deserve to be honored in featured spotlights in high school athletics.

The game starts at 7 p.m. at McNary High School against the Sprague Olympians.