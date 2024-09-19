Public Square for Sept. 20, 2024

Editorial: Park will get crowded

Keizer Rapids Park is becoming the utility space for the aspirations and hopes of people in the community.

There are many acres of park land that are home to two new turf fields, soon-to-open pickleball courts. These join the dog park and the The Big Toy (both very popular with Keizerites and visitors from the region).

This week the Keizer City Council approved acceptance of a $60,000 Community Prosperity Initiative Grant from Marion County. The money is intended to begin a master plan process for consideration of a permanent 25,000 square foot pavilion at an estimated cost of $800,000.

What idea will come next that some will say needs to be sited at Keizer Rapids Park?

The proposed pavilion is expected to house KeizerFEST, which will save the Keizer Chamber of Commerce (the festival organizer) about $20,000 each year in a tent rental fee.

Beyond KeizerFEST, such a pavilion would be used for activities such as indoor sports and other community events.

Where will this stop? The park has become a recreation and event hub. The Keizer Rotary Amphitheatre is a popular venue for weddings, concerts and other cultural events. Some concerts attract close to a thousand attendees.

The city needs to pump the brakes on the pavilion proposal. The city is working onto the next phases of the turf field project. Keizer recently approved taking on up to $5 million in debt to pay its PERS obligations.

Where will the $800,000 come from to build a permanent building? If it is built, who will be leading the scheduling of its use? As a community we need to be cognizant of our current obligations before we spend money that is not now available to cram more amenities into the gem that is Keizer Rapids Park.

Cooler heads need to prevail.

— LAZ

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR:

Christopher for mayor

To the Editor: I am pleased to state my support for Lore Christopher as Keizer’s next Mayor. Lore has always been guided by Keizer’s mission statement which reads” Keep city government cost and services to a minimum by providing city services to the community in a coordinated, efficient and least cost fashion.”

I believe Lore is the leader who can face the challenges in our community.

Garry Whalen, Keizer

Support for Marlene Parsons

To the Editor: I am writing this letter of endorsement for Marlene Parson to encourage the folks of Keizer to vote for her in this up-coming election for City Councilor. I have known Marlene for many years and we have talked about the history of Keizer and where we may be headed now & in the future. Keizer is a great community that happens to be located between Marion County, Salem, the freeway and affected by the Parkway. We also have a shortage of affordable single family housing and she is well aware of that issue also.

Marlene understands the difference between “like to’s and have-to’s. Among those issues are freeway access, working with other government agencies, traffic on majors streets and in neighborhoods. She knows the importance of Keizer being represented at the table of all agencies that deal with these items on a regular basis.

Marlene is a firm believer in the fact that we need to represent Keizer first, then look at the bigger picture and be willing to listen & learn, while asking any hard questions that may need to be addressed. Thus being prepared to take a position on those issues while being open to any NEW information she may receive before any vote.

She has helped to advance many projects in the past such as: new city hall complex, library, emergency management, parks old & new (plus access to & from). She understands the need to keep our city streets safe & secure. Keizer parks have also been a recipient of Marlene’s work, one example the “Big Toy”, amphitheater at Keizer Rapids park, boat ramp & dog park are great examples.

Marlene is also a strong supporter of our Police, Fire, Utility, Water Depts. as well as City staff. She is always willing to listen to citizens of our community when they come to testify on issues and willing to ask any questions necessary to clarify, the response the testifier is offering when appropriate. She represents everyone in Keizer.

Jacqueline Moir, Keizer

Keizer doesn’t need Lore 2.0

To the Editor: Lore Christopher 2.0 is more of the same 1.0, selling Keizer to developers and putting the cost of the backs of keizer taxpayers. She led the way to huge debt on our property taxes and bailed out developers like Chuck Sides when he stuck the city with his properties north of Keizer Station. Keizer taxpayers ended up with bare land and no cash to fix parks or pay police.

Now Lore Christopher 2.0 has announced she has been having back room meetings with Marion County Commissioners to give land north of keizer to developers for homes. These same developers and their Political Action Committee have endorsed Lore and wrote big checks for her campaign.

Don’t be fooled. Lore Christopher 2.0 is bad for keizer taxpayers.

Jeffrey Anderson, Keizer

Interpreting our Constitution

To the Editor: Last week’s Keizertimes contained two articles that illustrate how and why our country is so confused and divided. The first I’ll mention was submitted by one who often confuses me, Gene McIntyre, and his rant about how Donald Trump flipped on the issue of abortion.

I have surmised over the years that Mr. McIntyre is somewhat further to the left in his thinking than I am in mine. In his support of our current Vice President he praises her stand on abortion while she has flip-flopped over nearly every issue affecting our country today. But that’s his opinion and he certainly has the right to express it.

While the other article, submitted by Ruby Pantalone of the Daughters of the American Revolution urges the recognition of our country’s guiding document and its 27 Amendments, the Constitution of the United States. I recognize the fact that I am not an attorney nor a Constitutional scholar, but I do have a copy of the document, and have been known to read its contents.

I am at a loss as to where this “right” for an abortion comes from. I’ve been told it is located somewhere in the 4th Amendment. You know, the Amendment that prevents unreasonable searches, guarantees the privacy of your papers and other belongings, that requires law enforcement to obtain a search warrant, but nothing about a “right” to take the life of the baby she is carrying in the name of health care. There is another right guaranteed under the Constitution’s 10th Amendment that you might like to look up in your copy of the Constitution. You do have a copy, don’t you?

I know our Constitution can present significant obstacles to those who would “fundamentally change America,” but it is the only rule book we have. It’s when those of us who are alive today try to destroy the words and ideas of our Founding Fathers by attempting to insert the current “idea of the month” into the document that allowed for the building of the greatest nation in the history of the world.

Thank you DAR and your members for reminding us of what America is and what she stands for.

Wayne A Moreland, Keizer

Support for Virginia Stapleton in House Dist. 21

To the Editor: I would like to express to your readers my encouragement to vote for Virginia Stapleton in the upcoming state house District 21 race.

I have known Virginia for over 20 years. Which means I have seen her evolve as a person during our young adult through middle age when we figure out the type of person we are going to be in the world and the values we will hold.

I share this because more than voting for Virginia because she shares your views I think you should vote for her because she listens to other points of view with an interest and curiosity. She is open to learning more about a point of view or interest and really exploring if her perspective should grow or change.

I have seen her own points of view on highly personal and important issues evolve. This is often a process that takes a lot of time, effort and consideration—Virginia demonstrates that again and again, whether it’s in her personal life, how she has put herself through school, or how she serves above and beyond on the Salem city council.

I have immense respect for Virginia and believe that in this day and age what we need more from our elected leaders than anything is people we can trust and respect to really learn about issues and be open to exploring whatever might be the best solution no matter who that idea comes from.

Allie Kato, Salem

******

To the Editor: I’m writing in support of Democrat Virginia Stapleton in her race for House District 21 in the state legislature.

I’ve been involved in many local races in Salem, and I first came to know Virginia in her campaign for Salem’s City Council Ward 1. It was clear right away that she was a well-spoken and thoughtful candidate, and that translated to a successful stint on Council. I’m sorry to see her leave that position but am thrilled she’s running for the Oregon House.

The state ranks fourth in the nation for underproducing housing, so it’s clearly an important issue. Virginia will push for affordable housing instead of prioritizing luxury housing, which other legislators promote.

Virginia also will push for a sustainable transportation structure, as Salem and Keizer residents have to rely almost exclusively on cars for transportation. When elected, she will push for the 2025 Transportation Package to include important funds to connect the Wilsonville WES line to Salem. She also is the co-founder of Salem Bike Vision and has a strong passion for ensuring cyclists can get around town safely.

Cities and school districts across the state have been cutting services ever since the passage of measures 5 and 50. At the same time, the needs in our community have escalated. She will lead conversations about what we want to fund and how to do that fairly.

Vote for Virginia. She’ll keep the needs of Salem, Keizer and the entire state of Oregon front and center at the legislature..

Wally Benson, Salem

********

To the Editor: When I first heard that Virginia Stapleton was running for House District 21, I was concerned about losing such a powerful and dynamic advocate for making Salem a better place to live and raise a family.

Since first meeting Virginia four years ago, I have watched her as she’s taken a lead in dealing with the homelessness crisis, advocated for and helped bring more affordable housing on line, co-founded the Salem Bike Vision group, and steered Salem towards designing a transportation system that goes beyond just the car and puts public safety first. And this is only a sample of her work on the council.

Virginia is a neighbor, my representative on the city council, and a friend. It’s been a pleasure to help her on a few of her projects, and see her passion and energy up close and on full display.

Now Virginia wants to bring that passion and energy to the entire state, and I have to accept the fact that Salem’s loss will be Oregon’s gain. I can’t wait for her to bring her vision for the future to the entire state. I plan to do what I can to help her win in November, and ask everyone who lives in House District 21 to please consider voting for Virginia.

Ray Quisenberry, Salem