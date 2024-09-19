Council OKs updated street plan for neighborhood safety

By Keizertimes Staff

The Keizer City Council this week approved an updated plan to manage the city’s streets that gives neighbors a bigger voice in remedying traffic problems.

At their Sept. 16 meeting, councilors also set a fee schedule for Keizer Rapids Park turf fields and charted the course for filling a seat left vacant by the resignation of Robert Husseman.

The Neighborhood Traffic Management Program, which drew unanimous approval of the council, gives residents a path to raise concerns and request remedies for traffic safety issues in their neighborhoods. The aim, city officials said, is to ensure Keizer’s streets are safe and equipped for all.

Under the program, city officials, with resident input, will assess the streets for safety issues and implement changes as needed.

The program also aims to ensure such projects are distributed equitably across the city.

The program takes into account future growth that holds a potential for more traffic and concerns – such as speeding and cut-through driving – that impact livability of neighborhoods.

According to officials, these neighborhood traffic programs are based on the three “E’s” of transportation:

• Education – Making people aware of problems, so they can help by slowing down on the road, sharing with others their concerns about traffic impacts, and using other modes of transportation.

• Enforcement – Focusing police enforcement efforts to specific areas of concern, which also raises community awareness of transportation problems.

• Engineering – Developing traffic calming and safety measures.

Monday’s vote marked the first change to the Neighborhood Traffic Management Program in 25 years. The Traffic Safety Pedestrian and Bikeways Committee had been working on the plan changes for more than a year.

“It was a long gestation,” Mike DeBlasi, a committee member, told the council.

Park field user fees

The Mid-Valley Soccer Club and the Salem Women’s Football Association joined to form Keizer Community Fields, which will be responsible for operation and management of the turf fields at Keizer Rapids Park.

Other organizations can become a member for $1,500 per year on top of field-use fees.

The fee structure approved by the council has three tiers: member, $20 per hour for full field or $15 per hour for half field; local non-member groups, $60 hour/full field; and visiting non-local groups/for profit/tournaments, $125 per hour/full field.

Ryan and Rebecca Fineran of the football association, along with Tara Shafer, of the soccer club, addressed the council. Ryan Fineran said a website for reserving fields will be operating after the first of the year.

Council vacancy

Husseman cited family health issues when he announced his resignation Thursday, Aug. 29, effective immediately.

The council is accepting applications from people wishing to fill the council seat. The deadline for filing applications is Monday, Oct. 21.

The council plans to interview and vote on a successor to Husseman on Monday, Dec. 2.