New school year debuts new AD at McNary

By LYNDON ZAITZ Of the Keizertimes

Along with a new school year, McNary High School is welcoming its new athletic director, Brad Lomax.

The 43-year-old Willamette University graduate will move from instruction to leadership, taking over from Dan Borresen.

Lomax also will serve as an assistant principal.

Lomax was the Celts’ head golf coach for seven years, but he has a long history of coaching in the Salem-Keizer School District.

McNary Principal Scott Gragg invited Lomax to apply to be athletic director. He was hired on Aug. 5 and started the job on Aug. 9.

His new position fulfills a dream to be an athletic director, dating back about 20 years. Former North Salem High School Athletic Director Lynn Freshour, was a mentor to the young Lomax.

“He kind of laid out the steps of what it takes to become an athletic director and what that looks like,” Lomax remembered.

Lomax added, “If I was ever going to become an athletic director, it’s important that I spend quality time in the classroom.”

Known for his upbeat, optimistic outlook, Lomax is excited about his new position.

“I don’t want to go anywhere else,” he said. “I would like to stay here.”

He cited Dan Borresen’s lasting impact as athletic director at the high school.

“If I had half the impact Dan had here at McNary High School, I would think that I had a wonderful career,.” Lomax said.

The move comes after Lomax spent 16 years in the classroom. He taught classes in the business category and advised the McNary chapter of the Future Business Leaders of America.

Besides golf, Lomax’s career includes coaching football, basketball and tennis at McNary and North Salem.

Lomax’s mandate, aside from overseeing all the various sports at McNary, is to be a presence in the hallways and in the Keizer community. He related how customer service was raised during his interview for athletic director.

“I want to make sure that I’m helping all families. That’s something I want to accomplish,” he said.

One of his first goals regards student attendance, which has yet to return to pre-covid levels.

“How can I make sure there’s a connection for kids here at school?” he said.

He will work to get students involved with one sport, one club and one activity. He wants to give students a reason to come to school, graduate and to enter the trades or go to college.

“I think sports can have a big effect on that,” Lomax said.

Lomax was a popular choice, he was named winner of the Service to Education Award by the Keizer Chamber of Commerce in January.

The new athletic director will be assisted by Elizabeth Mace, the athletic secretary. But Lomax will use his two decades of class instruction and coaching to help him navigate the complex position.

His seventh grade son talks excitedly about attending McNary in a few years and playing sports.

Lomax also has a daughter in fifth grade. His wife, Katelin, is a kindergarten teacher at Clear Lake Elementary.

When he entered college Lomax planned on a career in economics, but he diverted.

“I am who I am. I was born and bred to be an educator,” he said.