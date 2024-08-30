Oregon’s Reptile Man wows at Keizer Civic Center

By QUINN STODDARD Of the Keizertimes

Oregon’s Reptile man, Richard Ritchey, wowed an audience of more than 150 with his show about lizards, snakes and other reptiles.

An audience member gets up close and personal with a snake.

The show was held Wednesday, Aug. 21, at the Keizer Event Center.

Ritchey displayed reptiles such as a baby crocodile, a Gila monster, a Cottonmouth snake, an Alligator snapping turtle and even a King Cobra.

Since 1991, the Reptile Man has taught about exotic reptiles from around the world, reaching out to some 400 organizations across the country, according to his website.

He brings reptiles – animals often misunderstood, feared or disliked – to allow children to interact with them and have positive experiences with them.