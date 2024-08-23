Oregon’s Reptile Man wows at Keizer Civic Center

Makaia Williams holding a tortoise.

Alastair Curry being brave as he holds a corn snake.

Gwen Sanchez plucking up some courage and touching a Gila monster.

Getting some kisses from a Blue-tongued Skink.

Gretta Guptill holding the Blue-tongued Skink.

Brett Bailon holding a Monitor lizard.

Jake Germann holding a hog-nosed snake.

Makenna Williams dodging a kiss from an Alligator snapping turtle.

Tommy Wynn holding a Carpet python.

A Gaboon viper resting on the head of an event attendee

Ritchey holding a Cottonmouth snake while giving information about it.

Bravely toughing the rattler on a Western Diamondback Rattlesnake.

Elle Sherrod holding a King Cobra.

Kids holding a grown Ball python over nine feet.

Oregon’s Reptile man, Richard Ritchey, wowed an audience of more than 150 with his show about lizards, snakes and other reptiles.

The show was held Wednesday, Aug. 21, at the Keizer Event Center.

Ritchey displayed reptiles such as a baby crocodile, a Gila monster, a Cottonmouth snake, an Alligator snapping turtle and even a King Cobra.

Since 1991, the Reptile Man has taught about exotic reptiles from around the world, reaching out to some 400 organizations across the country, according to his website.

He brings reptiles – animals often misunderstood, feared or disliked – to allow children to interact with them and have positive experiences with them.

