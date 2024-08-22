With 81 homes participating, there was something for everyone at the McNary Estates garage sale, held Saturday, Aug. 17.

In addition to the garage sales, a food drive was held with donations going to the Marion Polk Food Share and the Keizer Community Food Bank.

In all, 1550 pounds of food was collected and $1,403 were donated.

Event attendees at Thrivent to grab some doughnuts provided by Dough Hook.

A potential buyer eyes some greenery at a garage sale.

John Thurlow of Thrivent checking the temperature on free hot dogs given to event attendees.

A mother and child looking through baby items at one of the garage sales.

Event attendees posing before heading off to look for more deals.

Free food was available for those in attendance.

Items and knick knacks for sale.

Mollie and John Hendricks were purveyors at the garage sale alongside numerous other households.

A sign depicting the prices of items at one of the garage sales.

Oregonians from all over Marion County came to the event to grab something interesting.

A Keizerite perusing a selection of clothes available at a garage sale.

Residents all over McNary Estates held sales in their front yards.

Keizerites with a cart full of garage sale finds.

Free snowcones were also available from Thrivent for those who attended the Estates sales.

John Thurlow of Thrivent making free hamburgers for garage salers.

Hungry tag salers waiting in line for a free burger or hot dog.

Members of Thrivent handing out food to hungry event attendees.

