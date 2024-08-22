With 81 homes participating, there was something for everyone at the McNary Estates garage sale, held Saturday, Aug. 17.
In addition to the garage sales, a food drive was held with donations going to the Marion Polk Food Share and the Keizer Community Food Bank.
In all, 1550 pounds of food was collected and $1,403 were donated.
