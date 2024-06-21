After summer solstice, splash pad in full swing

Local Keizerites cooling off

Life is great when you can run around without a care

Getting ready for another round of fun

Up, up and away

Oh no! Too much water!

Let’s get out of here!

The chase is on with some younger Keizerites enjoying the fountain

Learning how to test the water with your toes

(Photos by QUINN STODDARD of the Keizertimes)

With the solstice past and it finally being summer, Keizerites will want to beat the heat in whichever way they can.

One way to do this is by checking out the splash fountain at Chalmers Jones Park located on 930 Chemawa Rd. NE behind the Keizer Cultural Center.

The fountain is open through Labor Day (Sept. 2), Wednesday – Sunday each week from 12-7 p.m. on days forecasted to be over 75 degrees.

Contact Quinn Stoddard

[email protected] or 503-390-1051

SUBSCRIBE TO GET KEIZER NEWS — We report on your community with care, depth, fairness, and accuracy. Get local news that matters to you. Subscribe today to get our daily newsletters and more