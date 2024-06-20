McNary at the 2024 Beacon Awards

Ali Martinez was voted the female athlete of the year by the Salem Sports and Breakfast Club

Jonathan Ruiz was awarded as a Beacon for his performance on and off the soccer pitch

Mike Allegre (right) with his award presenter, Mark Gilman

Former longtime McNary basketball coach and Beacon winner, Larry Gahr

Hundreds packed into the historic Elsinore Theater on a warm Thursday night, June 14, as students, teachers, coaches and members of the Salem-Keizer community came together to name the Beacons, or examples of community and sports excellence, for 2024.

The emcee for the event was former referee and current vice president, Salem-Keizer High School sports booster club, Scott Whipple.

Awards for the night covered categories such as student athletes with awards for all of the 12 OSAA-sanctioned sports students participated in throughout the summer, spring and winter sports seasons.

Awards for adults covered school beacons for teachers/coaches who exemplified excellence as well as community beacons given out to community members who donated years of time and effort to enhance Salem-Keizer sports.

More than 30 awards were presented with four going to outstanding McNary standouts including, McNary seniors Ali Martinez and Jonathan Ruiz, former McNary basketball coach Larry Gahr as well as longtime Keizer and McNary fixture, news and sportscaster Mike Allegre.

Martinez was awarded as the female student of the year for the Salem-Keizer Sports and Breakfast club for her performance and dedication to the McNary’s girls wrestling team.

Another honoree was community beacon, Mike Allegre. Allegre was recognized for his time and effort as a radio sportscaster at KYKN Radio in Keizer as well as for the OSAA sports network. As an award winning reporter, he gained notoriety after interviewing such sports legends here in the Salem-Keizer area like Ken Griffey Jr. and Sandy Koufax.

To see more of Allegre’s accomplishments check out his bio on the SK-Beacon awards website.

Gahr coached at McNary from 1985 until his semi-retirement from high school coaching in the 2001-02 season. During his time as coach, Gahr led the Celts to more than 363 games won while coaching in more than 600 as well remaining the head coach at McNary from 19 consecutive years, the longest tenure in Salem-Keizer history. Check out Gahr’s bio on the SK-Beacon awards website.

Contact Quinn Stoddard

[email protected] or 503-390-1051

SUBSCRIBE TO GET KEIZER NEWS — We report on your community with care, depth, fairness, and accuracy. Get local news that matters to you. Subscribe today to get our daily newsletters and more