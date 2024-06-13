Public Works Day at Keizer Rapids Park 

Kids learning how to operate a piece of machinery at a previous Keizer Public Works Day. File Photo

The Keizer Public Works Department will host the free, family-friendly, annual Public Works Day celebration at Keizer Rapids Park on Thursday, June 22, from 10 a.m.- 2 p.m.

The event is being held to raise awareness and educate Keizerites about what Keizer Public Works and local businesses do to serve the community.

Admission is free but a non-perishable food donation to the Marion-Polk Food Share booth is encouraged.

A variety of food, activities, information and games will be available for all to enjoy.

A plethora of organizations such as the Marion Soil and Water Conservation District, OR State Parks, Loren’s Sanitation and Valley Recycling and Disposal, Mid-Valley Garbage and Recycling Association, AKS Engineering, will have booths stationed at the event.

Contact Quinn Stoddard

[email protected] or 503-390-1051

SUBSCRIBE TO GET KEIZER NEWS — We report on your community with care, depth, fairness, and accuracy. Get local news that matters to you. Subscribe today to get our daily newsletters and more