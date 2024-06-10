Investigators seek potential witness in suspicious death investigation

The vehicle mentioned in the surveillance footage released by the Salem Police Department.

Salem—Law enforcement from the Salem Police Department are currently investigating the suspicious death of a 28-year-old Salem woman, Carla Fernanda Vasquez was found in the roadway of the 1000 block of Rural Ave SE.

Responding paramedics determined the woman was deceased.

The Salem Police have released a surveillance video of a vehicle in the area, purported to be involved with Vasquez.

On May 23, just before 2 a.m., near the area where Vasquez was found, surveillance footage revealed a passing motorist minutes before the call to police was received.

The vehicle is a light-colored vehicle, possibly a van or mid-size, crossover SUV, is seen in the video traveling eastbound on Rural Avenue as it passes Church Street.

Footage was released by detectives in order to ask for the public’s help in locating this potential witness.

If you have information about the case, please call Salem Police detectives at 503-588-8477.

