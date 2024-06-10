Foster child missing

Scotlyne West

Salem–Foster child Scotlyne West, age 16, has been reported missing and is believed to be in danger, according to a report from the Oregon Department of Human Services (ODHS), Child Welfare Division.

West went missing from a foster care home in The Dalles on June 3.

The ODHS is reaching out and asking for the public’s assistance in trying to locate information about the missing teen or her whereabouts.

Scotlyne was last seen in Salem but may be trying to travel to eastern Oregon.

West wears glasses and has several tattoos. She has a tattoo on her right upper arm of a bull skull.

Those with information about West or those who wish to report child abuse call 1-855-503-SAFE (7233).

Contact Quinn Stoddard

[email protected] or 503-390-1051

SUBSCRIBE TO GET KEIZER NEWS — We report on your community with care, depth, fairness, and accuracy. Get local news that matters to you. Subscribe today to get our daily newsletters and more