The Celtic softball team defeated the Lady Olympians of Sprague High School on Thursday, May 9. The previous day the Lady Celts defeated Sprague by a score of 15-0. The last game of the season for softball is non-conference play versus Jesuit. The softball team stands at 10-13, with a conference record of 6-5.

Violet Siegel swings for a solo home runĀ against the Sprague Olympians.

Natalie Macik pitches.