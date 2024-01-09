Trove of guns found in Keizer apartment

An SMI cleaning crew found a combination of over 20 handguns, rifles and shotguns at a Keizer apartment being cleaned out last week, Friday, Jan. 5.

The cleaning crew went into the apartment and, after finding the weapons abandoned, called the Keizer Police, according to Lt. Tim Hein.

The apartment was not in use as the former resident had moved.

In cases like this, law enforcement will check the serial numbers through the Association of Firearm and Toolmark Examiners, (ATFE) as well as other national databases, to determine if the weapons are stolen or involved in any other type of crime, as well as determine the owner.

The arms are then secured, cataloged and stored at the police department until the investigation is complete and someone comes to claim them.

In the case nobody does claim them, the weapons are destroyed, per state law.

Hein described the process the department does as extensive, but necessary.

This incident is currently being investigated by the Keizer Police Department.

(This story will be updated as more information becomes available)

Contact Keizertimes Staff:

[email protected] or 503-390-1051

SUBSCRIBE TO GET KEIZER NEWS — We report on your community with care, depth, fairness, and accuracy. Get local news that matters to you. Subscribe today to get our daily newsletters and more.