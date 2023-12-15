The annual Shop with a Cop event, hosted by Believe in Your Community, a Salem-based non-profit, happened this past Saturday, Dec. 9, at Target in Keizer Station.

The event hosted 125 police officers from 12 different stations escorting around 619 children as they chose their presents.

Each child was given a $50 gift card to purchase presents. Target also offered free gift wrapping, hot chocolate, candy canes as well as pictures with Santa.

The different stations who participated included: Keizer Police, Marion County Sheriff’s Office, Salem Police, Oregon State Police, Stayton Police, Aumsville Police, Woodburn Police, Chemeketa Community College, Oregon Department of Corrections, Mt. Angel Police, the US Forestry Service and members of the Oregon FBI.

Contact Keizertimes Staff:

[email protected] or 503-390-1051

SUBSCRIBE TO GET KEIZER NEWS — We report on your community with care, depth, fairness, and accuracy. Get local news that matters to you. Subscribe today to get our daily newsletters and more.

I want to Subscribe!

Keizertimes.com

Officers from multiple places across the Willamette Valley and Oregon came together to provide some holiday cheer for youth in the community.

Keizer Police Officer Richard Cummings (foreground), Lt. Tim Hein (left) and Officer Ashley Chu (middle background) waiting to accompany children as they walk around the store and choose their holiday gifts.