MCFD1 needs you

Marion County Fire District No. 1 (MCFD1) is looking for volunteers to fill multiple vacancies across its eight stations, the agency announced on Friday.

There are currently openings for volunteer firefighters, EMTs, operations support and in public fire education.

While volunteer is in the title, these positions come with multiple benefits. Volunteers are eligible for college tuition reimbursement up to $5,250 per year, a $480 annual cell phone reimbursement, a $250 quarterly stipend, a one time $300 boot allowance, $30,000 life insurance policy, $15,000 accidental death and dismemberment insurance, uniforms, personal protection clothing, Capitol Fire Medical ambulance insurance and the Employee Assistance Plan.

Volunteers gain valuable on-the-job training, and some attending college are able to live rent-free at the firehouse.

MCFD1 services 80 square miles of unincorporated land in Salem from highway 22 to Waconda Road and in the north end of Keizer and Clear Lake. This area houses 58,000 residents and a combination of suburban commercial, industrial, residential and agricultural land.

The district operates out of eight stations at Middle Grove, Four Corners, Pratum, Macleay, Brooks, Clear Lake and Chemeketa. Five stations are fully staffed by volunteers, three are staffed by a combination of career personnel and volunteers.

For those interested ages 18-55, submit the application found at mcfd1.com by email to [email protected], or by calling the volunteer coordinator at 503-588-6526.

