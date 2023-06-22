Fallen friends remembered

A memorial for Oregon’s 176 fallen firefighters was held on Thursday, June 15, at the Oregon Department of Public Safety Standards and Training complex in Aumsville.

Firefighters and law enforcement personnel from throughout the state gathered to honor those who lost their lives while on duty.

One hundred seventy-six American flags lined the road into the complex as attendees were met with a large flag at the entrance.

Oregon’s First Lady Aimee Kotek-Wilson was the honored guest and delivered a few remarks. The keynote speaker was Chief Chris Heppel of Eugene-Springfield Fire. He was followed by Chief Bryan Lee of the St. Paul Fire District; he spoke in support of Firefighter Austin G. Smith.

Dave Larson of the Oregon Department of Forestry spoke in support of Firefighter Logan H. Taylor.

Taps was played by retired Firefighter Mark Johnson of the Umatilla Fire District #1.

A bagpipe band of Firefighters closed out the ceremony with Amazing Grace.

Sharing is caring!