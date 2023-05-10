Concerts, mini-golf and fishing lessons on the horizon

Keizer Community Band offers free concert

The public is invited to a free concert by the Keizer Community Band on Wednesday, May 17, at 7 p.m. at the Keizer Civic Center. The band will play music by Holst, Henry Mancini, plus music from Chicago. Tyler Maudlin, trumpet, will perform Trumpet by Candlelight for trumpet and band.The band includes members of the Salem- Keizer community as well as musicians from surrounding areas. It was founded in 1998 and is currently directed by Michael Koenig. Please see the bands web site kcband.org or call Michael Koenig (503-930- 0707) if you have questions.

Chemeketa’s A Night of a Thousand Lights opens May 19

Chemeketa Community College will present a new concert series, A Night of a Thousand Lights, in Building 6 on the campus, beginning at 7:30 p.m. Friday, May 19.

A Night of a Thousand Lights is a series of world-class musicians surrounded by more than a thousand lights and candles.

The series will be held at Chemeketa Auditorium at 4000 Lancaster Dr. NE.

The Delgani String Quartet will present a performance of classical and contemporary repertoire, The musicians of Delgani are violinists Anthea Kreston and Jannie Wei, violist Kimberlee Uwate, and cellist Eric Alterman.

“We are very excited to present this magical new concert series. We hope concert goers awaken their senses with a thousand lights and live music,” said Stephen Munshaw, of Chemeketa Community Colleges Event Services.

Special announcements of upcoming concerts, including those in the Acclaimed Artists Series will be presented that evening. Building 6 is on the east side of Chemeketa Community College on 45th Street. The purple parking lot is directly in front of the auditorium and the closest parking lot.

Keizer Library to hold book sale

The Keizer Community Library will hold its spring book sale at the Keizer Civic Center on Friday and Saturday, May 19 and May 20.

Hard cover books will be priced at $1, paperback books at 50¢ and DVDs at $1. There will also be a large selection of puzzles, games and children’s books.

Books will be organized by genre in the conference room.

Hours of the sale will be 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day.

Keizer Civic Center is located at 930 Chemawa Rd. NE. For information about the library visit keizerlibrary.org. The community library is always soliciting volunteers to donate their time.

Learn to fish at Keizer Rapids Park

The Mid-Willamette Outreach Group and community partners are hosting a “Learn to Fish” event on May 20 at Keizer Rapids Park, in the Boat Ramp parking area, from 9 am-11:30 am.

Learn to Fish is an Our River event; the Our River campaign is designed to increase connections between people and the Willamette River in Marion County through programming and resources to invoke behavioral changes that result in healthy waterways and communities.

The Learn to Fish event begins at 9 am in the grassy area east of the boat ramp parking lot and will end at 11:30 am. Six fishing skill stations will be set-up to teach families the basic introductory abilities needed to fish for trout and warm water species. Stations include: casting, knot-tying and rigging, water safety, fish ID and anatomy, stewardship and aquatic habitats.

There will not be fishing, this is a skill building event. Free Fishing Weekend takes place June 3rd and 4th statewide.

Participants are asked to register for the Learn to Fish event May 20: marionswcd.net/event/learn-to-fish/

Kickin’ Cancer mini-golf tourney 5/20

Kickin’ Cancer and Kuhl Discs will hold a mini-golf tournament benefit for Gracelyn VanCleave on Saturday, May 20, at The Best Little Roadhouse in Salem.

VanCleave is a 2-year-old Keizer resident suffering from acute lymphocytic leukemia (ALL), a childhood blood cancer.

The tournament is scheduled for 9 to 11 a.m. and will include 18 holes, pizza and prizes. The cost is $10 per person. Donations will also be accepted.

The Best Little Roadhouse is located at 1145 Commercial St. SE in Salem.

To register to play visit kuhldiscs.com/tournaments.

Kickin’ Cancer is a non-profit organization empowering individuals to thrive in their cancer journey through support and education.

Kuhl Discs organizes disc golf tournaments; they have a retail store on Cherry Avenue in Keizer.

SenateAires return for live concert

The Oregon SenateAires Chorus & Quartets return to live performing on Saturday, May 20, along with three other singing groups.

Harmony Cabaret will be held at the Salem Elks Lodge, 2336 Turner Rd. SE in Salem. Doors will open at 6 p.m., the show begins at 6:30 p.m.

Joining the SenateAires will be That’s the Spirit, One Man Short and the Oregon Spirit Chorus.

Admission is $10. Tickets are available at senateaires.org.

The concert venue will have collection barrels for donated canned food to benefit Marion Polk Food Share.

Sharing is caring!