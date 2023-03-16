American Red Cross will hold a blood drive at Saint Edward Catholic Church on Thursday, March 23, from 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

To schedule an appointment call 1-800-RED-CROSS or online at redcrossblood.org, using code stedwardkeizer.

To streamline you donation visit RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass to complete your pre-donation reading and health history questions.

Saint Edward is located at 5303 River Road N. Masks are . . .

