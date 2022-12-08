Shop with a cop on Saturday, Dec. 10, in Keizer

The annual Shop With A Cop Event will be held on Saturday, Dec.10, starting at 9 a.m., at Target in Keizer Station.

Approximately 700 kids have been invited from Marion County Housing Authority, Salem Housing Authority, Marion County Parole & Probation, Salem-Keizer Schools, and Boys & Girls Aid Society.

Believe In Your Community (BIYC) will be teaming up with more than 100 local Law Enforcement officers from around Marion County.

