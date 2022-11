Republican Kim Thatcher was elected to her third term as a state senator for District 11 in Tuesday’s election over challenger Democrat Richard Walsh.

Election results from the Secretary of State’s office as of Wednesday morning, Nov. 9, showed Thatcher with 53.17% (15,702 votes) to Walsh’s 46.61% (13,809 votes). There was also a handful of write-ins . . .

You have reached content available exclusively to Keizertimes digital subscribers.

Receive a 3-day free trial of unlimited digital access.

Already a subscriber? Login here.