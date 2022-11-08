Library fee measure defeated

Measure 24-468l that would establish a library services fee is headed to defeat by a 55-45 margin.

If approved the measure would have added a $2.50 per month fee to city services bills to fund a public library.

Currently Keizer residents have the all-volunteer Keizer Community Library, housed at the Keizer Cultural Center.The $2.50 fee would have generated about . . .

