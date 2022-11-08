Thatcher leads Walsh for Senate

State Republican Senator Kim Thatcher is expected to retain her District 11 seat for another term as it appears that she defeated Democratic challenger Richard Walsh, an attorney and former Keizer city councilor.

Unofficial votes at 9:15 pm Tuesday night, from the secretary of state’s office, showed Thatcher with 15,065 votes (52.9%) and 13,342 votes (46.9%) for Walsh.

You have reached content available exclusively to Keizertimes digital subscribers.

Receive a 3-day free trial of unlimited digital access.

Already a subscriber? Login here.