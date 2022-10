It’s the oldest haunted attraction in Oregon…and the largest.

The Oregon School for the Deaf’s Nightmare Factory is back until Halloween night, on Oct. 31. The COVID pandemic kept it closed for two years. It first opened in 1979 and has grown to 11,000 square foot, housed in the basement of the boys dormitory.

Hours for Haunted Factory are 7-10 . . .

You have reached content available exclusively to Keizertimes digital subscribers.

Receive a 3-day free trial of unlimited digital access.

Already a subscriber? Login here.