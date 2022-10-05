School board member calls out colleagues, activists

Dr. Satya Chandragiri spoke to about 20 local parents during an impromptu press conference at the Capital Mall on Sept. 29. Photo Courtesy Satya Chandragiri

Dr. Satya Chandragiri is frustrated with the other members of the Salem-Keizer School Board (SKSD), so much so that he held a press conference at the Salem capital mall on Sept. 29 in order to call attention to what he perceives as a . . .

You have reached content available exclusively to Keizertimes digital subscribers.

Receive a 3-day free trial of unlimited digital access.

Already a subscriber? Login here.