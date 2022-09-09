Final performances of “The Music Man” this weekend

The final three performances of Meredith Willson’s The Music Man are scheduled for Friday, Sept. 9 through Sunday, Sept. 11.

Keizer Homegrown Theatre’s production is being staged in the Ken Collins Theatre at McNary High School.

The community-wide musical features many Keizer residents including Mayor Cathy Clark.

The final shows are at 7 p.m. on Friday and . . .

You have reached content available exclusively to Keizertimes digital subscribers.

Receive a 3-day free trial of unlimited digital access.

Already a subscriber? Login here.