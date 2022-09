The Keizer Fire District's annual September 11 remembrance will be toned down this year, with no official ceremony or speeches, due to increased call volume and strain on responders. There will still be a moment of silence, with the flag at half-staff, a wreath and flags to honor the fallen firefighters . . .

You have reached content available exclusively to Keizertimes digital subscribers.

Receive a 3-day free trial of unlimited digital access.

Already a subscriber? Login here.