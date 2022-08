After an extra innings loss on Friday, the Volcanoes came out on top of their three-game series with the Mavericks with wins on Saturday and Sunday.

The two wins bring the Volcanoes to .500 at 18-18, one game behind the Mavericks (20-18) for first place.

You have reached content available exclusively to Keizertimes digital subscribers.

Receive a 3-day free trial of unlimited digital access.

Already a subscriber? Login here.