Man facing burglary charge dies in police shooting in Keizer

A Keizer man wanted for failing to appear in court on a pending criminal charge died in a police shooting on Wednesday, Jan. 22, at the apartment complex next to where he lived, according to the Oregon State Police.

Police identified the man as Shawn L. Baker, 42, who had a listed address next to the Laurel Gate Court apartment complex where the shooting occurred. The complex is in the 3300 block of North River Road.

Two Salem Police Department officers were placed on paid administrative leave, a routine following an officer-involved shooting. They were identified as Chad Galusha, a 16-year veteran of the agency, and John Diaz, who has worked for Salem police for 23 years.

Police said the episode started about 11:30 a.m. when police chased Baker on foot from North Gardenia Drive, a street behind the apartment complex to the west. They said Baker was armed.

“Two officers confronted Baker and shots were fired striking Baker,” according to the state police press statement.

Baker died at the scene and police later recovered a handgun and magazine.

The resulting police response shut down River Road for more than six hours as traffic was diverted east to Northeast Cherry Avenue. The road was blocked at Liberty Street in Salem and Northeast Plymouth Drive in Keizer.

According to Marion County Circuit Court records, Baker was facing a charge of second-degree burglary for breaking into a shed at Barrick Field, a high school baseball complex at 1400 Baker St. in Salem. The burglary occurred last June 5, and two gasoline cans were later recovered by police. The field is used by North Salem High School. Two weeks after the burglary, Baker was indicted for being a felon in possession of a firearm, accused of having a gun in late December 2023. The charging document said his conviction in 2018 for identity theft barred him from having a gun. Shawn L. Baker (ODOC photo)

Court records show that charge was dismissed at the request of the Marion County District Attorney’s Office for technical reasons.

Baker was scheduled but didn’t appear in court on Nov. 4 related to the pending burglary charge. A warrant for his arrest was issued, court records show.

He also was wanted by county corrections officials for absconding from supervision for previous convictions.

The Oregon Department of Corrections reported that Baker served about one year in state prison starting in April 2013 and served a sentence from Nov. 21, 2017, to March 25, 2021. His record showed convictions for burglary and identity theft in Marion County.

Police said they recovered this gun at the scene of a fatal police shooting in Keizer on Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2025. Shawn L. Baker of Keizer died in the shooting. (Oregon State Police)

Police said they recovered this gun magazine at the scene of a fatal police shooting in Keizer on Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2025. Shawn L. Baker of Keizer died in the shooting. (Oregon State Police)

Police from several agencies block entry to a Keizer complex on Wednesday, Jan. 22, after a shooting. (ROBIN BARNEY/Keizertimes)

