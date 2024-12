The McNary boys Celtics varsity basketball team won the first game of their season, defeating Beaverton’s Mountainside Mavericks, 44-36, on Tuesday, Dec. 10.

Their next game is Friday, Dec. 13, when the Celt boys face LaSalle Prep at Forest Grove High School in the Viking Holiday Tournament.

Gavin Burns keeps the ball away from a Maverick. Photo by STEVE SCHNURBUSCH

Steven Adams jumps for a score. Photo by STEVE SCHNURBUSCH