Keizer seeks comment on proposed park fees

The City of Keizer is inviting community members and park users to provide public comment on a proposed amendment to the Keizer Park Reservation and Use Fees. This proposed resolution seeks to correct the indexing date for park use fees, ensuring consistency with other city fees that are indexed every three years.

In October 2023, the City Council adopted a resolution that added fees associated with vendor operations within city parks. However, an unintended consequence of that resolution was the change in the automatic indexing date for park use fees, from July 1, 2024, to July 1, 2026. As a result, park fees, which had been established on July 1, 2021, would have remained unchanged until 2026, creating an inconsistency with the indexing schedule for other city fees.

To address this issue, the City is proposing a new resolution, which would restore the original July 1, 2024, indexing date for park use fees and align the fees with the city’s standard three-year indexing convention. The new resolution also includes the updated 2024 indexed fees.

The City Council will review this resolution on Monday, Dec. 16 at 7 p.m., and the community is encouraged to provide input. Written comments can be submitted to the City Council via email at [email protected] or hand delivered at City Hall, 930 Chemawa Road NE or may be provided during the public comment period at the next regular council meeting on Dec. 16 at 7 p.m. The deadline for written public comment is 5 p.m. Dec. 16.

• Key points of the proposed change:

The amendment would set the park use fees for 2024.

The indexing date for future increases would return to July 1, 2024, instead of July 1, 2026, to match the indexing cycle used for other city fees.

The proposed changes would maintain the City of Keizer’s commitment to transparency and consistency in fee-setting practices.

Parks and Recreation

Park Amenities, excludes Amphitheatre 2-hour Minimum each additional hour

Park Areas

2-hour Minimum each additional hour

Sports Field

2-hour Minimum each additional hour maximum daily rate

Amphitheatre

4-hour Minimum each additional hourOrganized events for profit 4-hour Minimum

Park Additional hours

OR

10% of ticket sales whichever is greater

Electrical Power Amphitheatre, per day

Chalmers Jones, per day Permit Application Fee

Proposed Fee July 1, 2024

$ 50.00 $ 19.00

$ 125.00 $ 63.00

$ 100.00 $ 50.00 $ 505.00

$ 200.00 $ 50.00

$ 200.00 $ 50.00

$ 25.00 $ 25.00 $ 75.00

Existing Fee July 1, 2021

$ 42.00 $ 16.00

$ 105.00 $ 53.00

$ 84.00 $ 42.00 $ 420.00|

$ 170.00 $ 42.00

$ 170.00 $ 42.00

$ 21.00 $ 21.00 $ 63.00