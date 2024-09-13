Fall sports season begins

The 2024 McNary fall sports season has started and so far it is a mixed bag.

The varsity football team lost its first home game against the South Medford Black Tornado by a score of 0-28. The Celts will play the Cavemen at Grants Pass High School on Friday, Sept. 13.

In volleyball, the Lady Celts won one and lost two games. Against Portland’s McDaniels, the Ladies lost 2-3 on Sept. 3. Two days later they lost 0-3 to league rival, Sprague. The Celts only win so far was against North Salem, 3-1.

In soccer, the boys tied Grant at 1-1, but defeated Barlow by a score of 4-0.

On the girls side, the Lady Celts lost to Glencoe on Sept. 5. On Sept. 10 they beat Hillsboro, 3-2.

Cole Pedersen kicks off the start of the 2024 season against the South Medford Black Tornado, on Friday, Sept. 6..

Quarterback Aris Vasseur getting ready to take the snap.

Jaxson Crawford reaching out for a pass.

Fernando Lopez (right) take a shot on goal against Barlow.

JR Flores with the header.

McNary varsity runners leader the pack (from left) Brayden Kaehler, Vince Estrada, Jaxsen Herring and Yosef Picazo.

Hayden Claypool leading the start for the McNary team at the Saxon Invite at Bush’s Pasture Park.

Keely Melvin attacking down the sideline in game against Glenccoe.