Fall sports season begins

The 2024 McNary fall sports season has started and so far it is a mixed bag.
The varsity football team lost its first home game against the South Medford Black Tornado by a score of 0-28. The Celts will play the Cavemen at Grants Pass High School on Friday, Sept. 13.
In volleyball, the Lady Celts won one and lost two games. Against Portland’s McDaniels, the Ladies lost 2-3 on Sept. 3. Two days later they lost 0-3 to league rival, Sprague. The Celts only win so far was against North Salem, 3-1.
In soccer, the boys tied Grant at 1-1, but defeated Barlow by a score of 4-0.
On the girls side, the Lady Celts lost to Glencoe on Sept. 5. On Sept. 10 they beat Hillsboro, 3-2.