The 2024 Summer Concert Series in the Park kicked off on Saturday, July 30, at the Keizer Rotary Amphitheatre at Keizer Rapids Park.

Opening act, Flight, performed a variety of genres from funk to the blues.

About 500 people were in attendance.

The headlining act, Rhythm and Business, gave the audience plenty to dance and sing along with.

The next concert in the series is the Rich McCloud Music Band, on Saturday, July 27.