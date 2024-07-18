Sports

Two of four Maverick League teams have winning records in 11th week of 2024 season 

by on

  • Mike Haith, of the Portland Mavericks sliding safe into third,in a game against the Volcanoes, on July 11.
  • Volcanes’s starting pitcher, Wirier Rangel, throws against the Maverick’s Samio Uze.
  • Samio Uze, Maverick’s second baseman, rounding third base after hitting a grand slam.
  • Fellow Maverick teammates congratulate Samio Uze on his grand slam.
  • The Volcanoes’ center fielder, Jacob Maiben making swings.

In the 11th week of the 2024 Mavericks League Independent Baseball League, only two of the four teams have a winning record. There are five more weeks of play. 

The Salem Senators are on top with a record of 22 wins and 8 loses. In second place are the Salem-Keizer Volcanoes, standing at 16-12. 

In play on Thursday, July 11, the Portland Mavericks defeated the Volcanoes, 8-5. 

Upcoming games include the Volcanoes against the Senators, at 6 p.m. on Friday, July 19, which is YMCA Night and Faith and Family Night hosted by The Fish radio station, fhat will feature a fireworks display. Friday’s game will be proceeded by a United Gospel Mission softball game. 

That is followed with a double header on Saturday, July 20, with the Volcanoes and Senators facing off again at 1 p.m. At 6 p.m., the Mavericks play the Campesinos de Salem. 

The Mavericks and Campesinos will face each other again at 5:05 p.m., on July 21, which is Senior Sunday. 

Next week bats will be busy, starting on Wednesday, July 24, Family Night, when the Volcanoes face the Campesinos at 6 p.m. 

On July 25, Throwback Thursday, the Mavericks will face the Senators in a 6 p.m. game. 

The Volcanoes face off against the Campesinos at 6 p.m., on Friday, July 26, which is Legend Night, honoring Steve Decker, a former Volcanoes coach. 

Saturday play means doubleheader on July 27, when the Volcanoes play the Campesinos at 1 p.m., followed at 6 p.m. with the Senators against the Mavericks. 

A week of baseball closes out on Senior Sunday, July 28 with the Senators again face the Volcanoes. 

