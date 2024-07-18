Two of four Maverick League teams have winning records in 11th week of 2024 season 

In the 11th week of the 2024 Mavericks League Independent Baseball League, only two of the four teams have a winning record. There are five more weeks of play.
The Salem Senators are on top with a record of 22 wins and 8 loses. In second place are the Salem-Keizer Volcanoes, standing at 16-12.
In play on Thursday, July 11, the Portland Mavericks defeated the Volcanoes, 8-5.
Upcoming games include the Volcanoes against the Senators, at 6 p.m. on Friday, July 19, which is YMCA Night and Faith and Family Night hosted by The Fish radio station, fhat will feature a fireworks display. Friday’s game will be proceeded by a United Gospel Mission softball game.
That is followed with a double header on Saturday, July 20, with the Volcanoes and Senators facing off again at 1 p.m. At 6 p.m., the Mavericks play the Campesinos de Salem.
The Mavericks and Campesinos will face each other again at 5:05 p.m., on July 21, which is Senior Sunday.
Next week bats will be busy, starting on Wednesday, July 24, Family Night, when the Volcanoes face the Campesinos at 6 p.m.
On July 25, Throwback Thursday, the Mavericks will face the Senators in a 6 p.m. game.
The Volcanoes face off against the Campesinos at 6 p.m., on Friday, July 26, which is Legend Night, honoring Steve Decker, a former Volcanoes coach.
Saturday play means doubleheader on July 27, when the Volcanoes play the Campesinos at 1 p.m., followed at 6 p.m. with the Senators against the Mavericks.
A week of baseball closes out on Senior Sunday, July 28 with the Senators again face the Volcanoes.
Contact Publisher Lyndon Zaitz:
[email protected] or 503-390-1051
SUBSCRIBE TO GET KEIZER NEWS — We report on your community with care, depth, fairness, and accuracy. Get local news that matters to you. Subscribe today to get our daily newsletters and more.