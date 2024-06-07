A picture booth for Keizer Lions Club events

The Keizer Lions Flea Market is back this Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. and Sunday 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. located at 4100 Cherry Ave NE.

The indoor and outdoor market will feature multiple vendors selling everything from outdoor equipment, houseware, antiques, sports cards, crafts, gardening, collectibles, clothing, shoes, jewelry and much more.

Be sure to drop by the donation table to grab or give whatever you’d like.

All proceeds collected from this table go to support the programs of the Keizer Lions Club.

