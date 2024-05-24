Mature drama to open at Pentacle 

Pentacle Theatre will present its June production on Friday, June 7. Boy gets Girl, by Rebecca Gilman.

The play explores the consequences that arise when a blind date takes a terrifying turn, delving into themes including stalking, sexism, and the concept of romance. The play revolves around Theresa Bedell, a capable and accomplished woman in her thirties, known for her contributions to a prestigious literary magazine in New York. Despite her professional achievements, Theresa faces challenges when it comes to forming meaningful connections in her personal life.

Directed by Emily Loberg, performances of the play will be at 7:30 p.m. on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays, with 2 p.m. matinees on Sundays, through June 29.

Tickets range from $19 to $41. To purchase visit pentacletheatre.org.

The theatre is located at 324 52nd Ave. NW in west Salem.

