Soaring Heights Recovery homes awarded $20K for Oriole house

Soaring Heights Recovery Homes in Keizer was recently awarded a $20,000 grant from the Oregon Community Foundation to aid in the building improvements to the Oriole house for women transitioning to a substance free lifestyle. These include improvements to the roof and windows.

Overall, $4.7 million was awarded to 203 non-profits in Oregon. Of that, $543,000, 22 grants in total, were awarded to recipients from Salem and the Northern Willamette Valley area.

Executive Director Eric Rasor talked about how thankful he is for the community support as well as the money the program needs.

Those interested in helping can go online to soaringheightsrecoveryhomes.com, call the home at 971-719-4963 or email Eric Rasor at eric@ soaringheights.life.

Contact Keizertimes Staff:

[email protected] or 503-390-1051

SUBSCRIBE TO GET KEIZER NEWS — We report on your community with care, depth, fairness, and accuracy. Get local news that matters to you. Subscribe today to get our daily newsletters and more.

I want to Subscribe!

Keizertimes.com

Sharing is caring!