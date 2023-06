Begin forwarded message:

The Keizer Community Dinner is scheduled for Wednesday, June 28, from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at St. Edward Catholic Church.

Lakepoint Community Church is hosting this month’s dinner. The dinner is free to all. It is held the fourth Wednesday of each month.

Take-out dinners will not be available this month.

St. Edward’s is located at 5303 River Road N.

