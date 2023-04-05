KFD, MCFD1 awarded new trucks from state

Keizer Fire Department and Marion County Fire District 1 will be receiving new engines as part of the State Fire Marshal’s $25 million Engine Program, the Fire Marshal announced on Tuesday.

They are two of 76 local fire service agencies in the state to receive new apparatus to help boost firefighting capacity.

“This investment in the Oregon fire service is critical as the state modernizes equipment and increases firefighting capacity to respond to incidents in our communities,” Oregon State Fire Marshal Mariana Ruiz-Temple said. “Over the last three decades, more communities have been impacted by wildfire. This investment is a major step forward in achieving our mission to protect people, property, and the environment from fire and hazardous materials.”

KFD will be receiving a water tender truck, used to transport water to the scene of a fire.

MCFD1 will be receiving a type 3 engine, a four-wheel drive vehicle used in mountainous or rural areas for rapid deployment, pick-up and relocation.

Delivery of vehicles through the Engine Program is expected to begin in 2023 through the first half of 2024.

The program is funded through Senate Bill 762, the wildfire omnibus bill passed in 2021.

