Lights parade entries due by Dec. 2

The deadline for applications for the 2022 Keizer Holiday Lights Parade is Friday, Dec. 2.

March of the Toys is the theme of this year’s parade, presented by the Keizer Chamber of Commerce.

Entry categories include decorated float, marching or walking group, single vehicle, horse groups and automotive.

All entries, including walking groups, must be decorated with lights, or they . . .

You have reached content available exclusively to Keizertimes digital subscribers.

Receive a 3-day free trial of unlimited digital access.

Already a subscriber? Login here.