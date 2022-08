The Mavericks came into the week jostling with the Volcanoes at the top of the standings.

After the 2-1 series win against the Senators, the Mavericks hold a .5 game lead. But it’s now the Campesinos who sit directly behind the Mavericks.

You have reached content available exclusively to Keizertimes digital subscribers.

Receive a 3-day free trial of unlimited digital access.

Already a subscriber? Login here.