SPORTS ROUNDUP

Here’s a look at the sports action for McNary teams in the past week.

SOFTBALL (3-2 in league, 14-5 overall)

April 30 – West Salem 13, McNary 3

May 2 – McNary 15, Lebanon 2

GIRLS TENNIS

April 29 – McNary 8, North Salem 0

Singles: Alondra Martinez 6-0, 6-2; Koriella Shelton won 6-0,, 6-2; Abby Skipper won 6-1, 6-0; Sarahi Santoyo won by default.

Doubles: Lainey VanSlyke and Briana Munoz won 6-3, 6-4; Brianna Garibay and Ashlee Somphone won 6-2, 6-0; Poppy Moore and Corina Blanco won 6-1, 6-3; Oda Fretheim and Eliana Rasmussen won 6-1, 6-0.

May 1 – West Salem 7, McNary 1

In doubles, Sofie Schurr and Chloe Schwinof won 4-6, 6-1, 6-4.

BASEBALL (0-6, league, 2-17 overall)

April 29 – West Salem 8, McNary 0

April 30 – West Salem 11, McNary 6

May 2 – West Salem 4, McNary 2

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

April 29 – McKay 3, McNary 0

May 1 – Sprague/North Salem 3, McNary 0

May 3 – Philomath 2, McNary 1 (West Salem Tournament)

Jaymin Dalton of McNary heads for home in a league game against West Salem on Wednesday, April 30. The Celts lost 11-6. (STEVE SCHNURBUSCH/For Keizertimes)

Lucas Allen of McNary connects in a league game against West Salem on Wednesday, April 30. The Celts lost 11-6. (STEVE SCHNURBUSCH/For Keizertimes)

McNary’s Holtohn Ritchey fires off a pitch against West Salem in a league game on Wednesday, April 30. The Celts lost 11-6. (STEVE SCHNURBUSCH/For Keizertimes)

Jeremiah Tracy of McNary stands on deck in a league game against West Salem on Wednesday, April 30. The Celts lost 11-6. (STEVE SCHNURBUSCH/For Keizertimes)

McNary’s Jack Tavares makes the play at first base against West Salem in a league game on Wednesday, April 30. The Celts lost 11-6. (STEVE SCHNURBUSCH/For Keizertimes)

McNary Coach Jordan Keeker listens to an official as they discuss a call a league game against West Salem on Wednesday, April 30. The Celts lost 11-6. (STEVE SCHNURBUSCH/For Keizertimes)

Holtohn Ritchey goes for the tag at home against West Salem in a league game on Wednesday, April 30. The Celts lost 11-6. (STEVE SCHNURBUSCH/For Keizertimes)

McNary’s JT Vachter makes the throw to first base against West Salem in a league game on Wednesday, April 30. The Celts lost 11-6. (STEVE SCHNURBUSCH/For Keizertimes)

The Celts pause for the National Anthem before a league game against West Salem on Wednesday, April 30. The Celts lost 11-6. (STEVE SCHNURBUSCH/For Keizertimes)

