Schreiner’s Gardens in bloom for 100th season

Schreiner’s Gardens is celebrating its 100th year this season with special activities to mark the milestone.

The bloom season opened officially Friday, May 2, thanks to good weather and growing conditions, and will continue to June 1. Public hours at the 140-acre farm, located north of Keizer, are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.

Special features include:

• A centennial cake celebration at 1:30 p.m. May 17.

• Family Day including a scavenger hunt, face painting, ice cream and more, on May 18.

• Limited edition iris varieties and commemorative items marking the centennial.

• Weekend food and wine vendors open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• A Golden Hour event from 6:30 to about 9 p.m. on Thursdays, May 15, May 22 and May 29, with music, wine tasting and food trucks available.

Parking is free.

Adam Reinstein from Damascus and David Emrich from Portland enjoy the blooms at Schreiner’s Iris Gardens on Saturday, May 18, 2024. (Laura Tesler/Special to Keizertimes)

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR DIGITAL NEWS SERVICE: Get around-the-clock access to news about Keizer with a digital subscription to the Keizertimes. It’s secure, is available at $10 a month, and takes just a moment when you go HERE. Your support for local journalism is vital.