Keizer police recover guns after a witness monitors suspected burglar

An alert citizen helped Keizer police on Wednesday find and arrest a Portland man for taking four guns an hour earlier from a Keizer home.

Luis Angel Escobedo-Castaneda, 25, was charged with four counts of first-degree theft, and one count each of first-degree burglary, unlawful possession of a firearm and possession of a controlled substance.

Lt. Trevor Wenning of the Keizer Police Department said a citizen reported Escobedo-Castaneda’s suspicious behavior behind the Dutch Brothers at 4915 River Rd. N.

A witness told dispatchers he was watching a man stash rifle cases next to a tree “before stealing the recycle bin from a business parking lot,” according to a police affidavit supporting the arrest. The witness watched the suspect put the gun cases into the recycling bin and cover them with trash and then “proceeded to walk north in an alley way behind Dutch Brothers.”

Police arrested him at about 10 a.m. on Wednesday, April 30, and learned of the burglary nearby at a home on North Churchdale Avenue.

He had a handgun in his pants pocket, according to the police affidavit. Officers also recovered a handgun, a shotgun and two other firearms stolen in the burglary.

“Mr. Escobedo-Castaneda was found to possess psychedelic mushrooms and appeared to be under the influence of the substance when arrested,” according to a police press release.

This is the second time Escobedo-Castaneda has been charged with a weapons crime this year.

In February, Salem police arrested him outside Salem Hospital after witnesses reported a man carrying a gun. He was accused of unlawful possession of a firearm, interfering with a police officer and second-degree disorderly conduct.

He was subsequently charged with menacing, interfering with a police officer and carrying a concealed firearm. He was released from custody and those charges are pending, according to court records.

The hospital episode occurred just three days after Keizer police arrested him for failing to appear on a charge from 2024 of interfering with a police officer. That case involved a Salem officer.

Keizer police said a suspected burglar was carrying this pistol when arrested on Wednesday, April 30. (Keizer Police Department)

Keizer police said they recovered these pyschedelic mushrooms when they arrested a suspected burglar on Wednesday, April 30. (Keizer Police Department)

Keizer police said they recovered this firearm when they arrested a suspected burglar on Wednesday, April 30. The gun had been taken in a burglary on North Churchdale Avenue. (Keizer Police Department)

Keizer police said they recovered this firearm when they arrested a suspected burglar on Wednesday, April 30. The gun had been taken in a burglary on North Churchdale Avenue. (Keizer Police Department)

