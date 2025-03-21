Letters: Lift block on coverage for anti-obesity meds

To the Editor:

As a physician in Salem dedicated to improving the health of Oregonians, I urge the Trump administration to finalize the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) rule that would allow Medicare and Medicaid to cover anti-obesity medications. I also call on Oregon’s congressional delegation to do everything in their power to encourage the administration to take this long-overdue step.

Obesity is one of the most pressing public health challenges of our time, increasing the risk of diabetes, heart disease, and certain cancers. It is also a major driver of health care costs, adding billions to the nation’s medical expenditures each year. Multiple studies have shown that covering these medications will result in real savings for the Medicare program by reducing hospitalizations, complications from chronic diseases, and the need for more expensive treatments down the road.

In my practice, I recognize that obesity is a complex medical condition requiring personalized care. No single approach works for everyone, but we now have more tools than ever—including anti-obesity medications—to help patients achieve better health. These FDA-approved medications, combined with lifestyle changes and medical supervision, have been shown to significantly improve patient outcomes.

Unfortunately, outdated Medicare policies currently block coverage for these medications, leaving many seniors without access to critical treatments and more vulnerable to sickness and premature death. This is unacceptable. Medicare covers medications for other chronic conditions like diabetes and hypertension—obesity should be treated no differently.

The CMS rule change would allow Medicare and Medicaid to provide comprehensive, evidence-based care for those who need it most.

Finalizing this rule is not just the right thing to do for patients—it is a fiscally responsible decision that will lower overall health care costs. I urge the Trump administration to act swiftly, and I call on Oregon’s congressional delegation to keep the pressure on for this change. Seniors and low-income Oregonians should not have to wait any longer for access to life-changing treatments.

Addressing obesity is not just about weight loss—it’s about improving health outcomes, reducing costs, and ensuring a better quality of life for millions of Americans.

Dr. Evelin Dacker, Salem

Send letters to [email protected].