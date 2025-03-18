Supporters raise their arms and their bids at McNary booster club benefit

Someone is going to have dinner sometime at Rudy’s Steakhouse with Brad Lomax, McNary’s athletic director.

The cost for the evening: $1,500.

That was the top bid during the live auction at the McNary Athletic Booster Club fundraiser on Saturday, March 15. The event was held at the Keizer Event Center.

Two bidders won what the club billed as “Ultimate Supporter Package” with a bid of $1,200. The package includes McNary swag, a prime parking space for events and a family pass for all McNary sports events.

Club officials are still tallying up the take from the night’s event but President Jill Gust was delighted with the results.

“The generosity of the community was evident, with enthusiastic bidding and heartfelt contributions that will go a long way in supporting athletic programs and resources,” she said in an email. “Though the event was intimate in size, its impact was anything but small.”

During a “paddle” bid process, the club raised $7,875 to support McNary’s summer physical training program, “Last of the Hard.”

James Hutches was the master of ceremonies for the night with Lomax and Nathan Bauer serving as auctioneers.

The meal was catered by Sancho’s Tacos and Grill and bar service was provided by Just Us Girls.

Lisa Gruenefeldt with husband Rod ups the bid on a silent auction item at the fundraising benefit of the McNary Athletic Booster Club on Saturday, March 15, at the Keizer Event Center. (STEVE SCHNURBUSCH/For Keizertimes)

A bidder checks in with a raise during the live auction at the fundraising benefit of the McNary Athletic Booster Club on Saturday, March 15, at the Keizer Event Center. (STEVE SCHNURBUSCH/For Keizertimes)

Mayor Cathy Clark considers a bid for a silent auction item at the fundraising benefit of the McNary Athletic Booster Club on Saturday, March 15, at the Keizer Event Center. (STEVE SCHNURBUSCH/For Keizertimes)

Jill Gust, president of the McNary Athletic Booster Club, addresses the crowd at the group’s fundraising benefit on Saturday, March 15, at the Keizer Event Center. (STEVE SCHNURBUSCH/For Keizertimes)

Guests await the start of the live auction at the fundraising benefit of the McNary Athletic Booster Club on Saturday, March 15, at the Keizer Event Center. (STEVE SCHNURBUSCH/For Keizertimes)

Plenty of McNary High School swag was available in the silent auction item at the fundraising benefit of the McNary Athletic Booster Club on Saturday, March 15, at the Keizer Event Center. (STEVE SCHNURBUSCH/For Keizertimes)

Diners work their way through the buffet line at the fundraising benefit of the McNary Athletic Booster Club on Saturday, March 15, at the Keizer Event Center. (STEVE SCHNURBUSCH/For Keizertimes)

Diners work their way through the buffet line at the fundraising benefit of the McNary Athletic Booster Club on Saturday, March 15, at the Keizer Event Center. (STEVE SCHNURBUSCH/For Keizertimes)

Mac Martin, with brother Rod, ups the bid on a silent auction item at the fundraising benefit of the McNary Athletic Booster Club on Saturday, March 15, at the Keizer Event Center. (STEVE SCHNURBUSCH/For Keizertimes)

A bidder checks in with a raise during the live auction at the fundraising benefit of the McNary Athletic Booster Club on Saturday, March 15, at the Keizer Event Center. (STEVE SCHNURBUSCH/For Keizertimes)

A bidder checks in with a raise during the live auction at the fundraising benefit of the McNary Athletic Booster Club on Saturday, March 15, at the Keizer Event Center. (STEVE SCHNURBUSCH/For Keizertimes)

Brad Lomax, athletic director at McNary High School, addresses the crowd at the fundraising benefit of the McNary Athletic Booster Club on Saturday, March 15, at the Keizer Event Center. (STEVE SCHNURBUSCH/For Keizertimes)

