Boosters holding public auction, dinner to raise money for Celt athletics

The McNary Athletic Booster Club is restoring its annual auction, raising money to cover student fees so every potential athlete can compete at the high school.

The McNary Madness Auction is scheduled for 6 p.m. Saturday, March 15, at the Keizer Event Center. The program features dinner with a taco bar, silent and live auctions and a presentation about the booster club and its programs.

Tickets are $45 for an individual, $80 for a couple and $500 for a table of eight. They are available online through the booster club’s website (mcnaryabc.com) or at the door.

This will be the 13th auction by the club, though none was held last year for logistical reasons.

Jill Gust, club president, said the group is raising money for several projects.

A key one is helping students cover fees for participating in Celt sports. The fees start at $175 for the first sport.

“We really want to make sure that any student who wants to play a sport is never turned away due to financial reasons,” Gust said. “If we can do that, we’ve accomplished our goal.”

She said the club also wants to support new sports emerging at McNary such as boys volleyball and girls flag football.

The club is also raising money to continue its summer conditioning camp known as “Last of the Hard.” Student athletes train in strength, speed, agility, endurance and metabolic workouts such as Olympic weightlifting.

On Saturday, doors for the event open at 5:30 p.m.

In the silent auction, bidders compete by escalating written bids until the auction is closed.

Gust said bidders in the silent and live auction will see a range of items, from a gift certificate for paintball, a four-hour pontoon rental at Detroit Lake, a dog package including a pet photo session, and dinner with Brad Lomax, McNary athletic director.

She said the presentation will include a review of the club’s programs, recognition of head coaches, and comments from student athletes.

Gust said the booster club is in a “rebuilding” year and more members are welcome.

The current board besides Gust includes Rachel Martin, vice president; Chaleigh Martin, secretary; Brian Kottek, treasurer; and directors Jacquie Zeller, Matt Zeller, Kate Helvie, Christine Bese, James Hutches. and Julianna Hales.

“It’s going to be a really great evening,” Gust said. She said dress is informal.

“Come in McNary gear. Have a good time,” she said.

