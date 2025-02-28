Coming up in Keizer: Talk on need for belonging

Neighbors and Neighborhood Family Councils are invited to learn more about “The Human Need for Belonging” from an internationally recognized speaker, Amelia Franck Meyer, on Thursday, March 6.

The program will be from 8 to 9:30 a.m. People can attend in person at The REC by Valor Mentoring, 3500 River Road N. Seating is limited but people also can attend by Zoom.

The program is put on by the Collaboration of Community, Business and Educational Leaders, the organization that supports family councils. Organizers say representatives of the five family councils in the Salem-Keizer area will be on hand and there will be a group discussion.

Meyer is the founder and executive officer of a national nonprofit, Alia, that seeks to support families to safely raise their children. The movement presents families as “the solution, not the problem.”

A link to register can be found on the Cummings Neighborhood Family Council’s Facebook page.

Amelia Franck Meyer will be the featured speaker at a family councils gathering in Keizer March 6. (Alia photo)

NEWS TIP? Send your suggestion or tip to [email protected].

