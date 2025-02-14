Letter: Is this OK with you?

To the Editor:

As one treasury official said just a few days ago, “you can’t un-ring the bell.”

Musk and his gang of high school pranksters bulldozed their way into the Treasury Department and now have all of your private financial information. And the terrible result of all of this is that your Social Security number and your bank account numbers will likely soon to be for sale on the dark web. So get ready for the complications to your daily life that could be coming your way.

Additionally, and in violation of the HIPAA law, your private medical information, including Medicare, Medicaid and insurance payment history, will now likely also show up for sale on the dark web. Are you beginning to feel a sense of dread sneaking into your comfort zone?

While you may not know exactly when the damage and ruination will come your way, you will have to ask yourself … “Do I feel lucky today”?

Regardless of your party affiliation (or even if no party), or who you voted for, or even if you didn’t vote, is all of this OK with you? Your private information is now out there on the dark web and your peace of mind is going to suffer. Not all of us are going to be lucky!

– Jim Parr

Keizer

Send letters to the editor to Les Zaitz at [email protected].