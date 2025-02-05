Keizer police probe shooting outside local dispensary

Keizer police are investigating a shooting outside a marijuana dispensary on Thursday, Jan. 30, after a fight broke out.

Lt. Trevor Wenning of the Keizer Police Department said the fight was reported at about 7:15 p.m. at Stokes Cannabis Dispensary, 4570 River Road N.

“Shortly thereafter, a gun was fired and the shooter left in a small SUV,” Wenning said. No one was injured.

Marion County sheriff’s deputies later that night located the vehicle on Northeast Lockhaven Drive.

One person was arrested but no one was charged with the shooting.

“Our case is currently under investigation,” Wenning said.

Sgt. Jeremy Schwab of the Marion County Sheriff’s Office said Braulio Guijosa-Ramirez, 25, of Keizer, was arrested on charges from a Marion County case from December. He was accused of reckless endangering, first-degree criminal mischief, reckless driving and hit and run.

KEEP UP – SUBSCRIBE: Get around-the-clock access to news about Keizer with a digital subscription to the Keizertimes. It’s secure and takes just a moment when you go HERE.

